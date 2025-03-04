City of Spring Hill Secures Purchase of 111-acre Property for Reservoir Site

A large tract of land that was originally slated to become a high-density housing development will now be home to a major community need.

On Monday, March 3, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) voted to approve Resolution 25-68 to purchase 111 acres of land that was planned to become a high-density housing subdivision named “Stone Creek.” The purchase price was set at $8,093,385 (approximately $73,000 per acre), all of which will be paid for with cash from the Sewer Development Fees Fund — separate from the General Fund.

The land sits adjacent to I-65 near the Brandon Woods subdivision and just south of approximately 45 acres of land that was previously donated to the City.

The development entity had proposed to build more than 1000 new housing units in this development, with about 66% of those being townhomes. Instead, this land will be used to further one of the most important projects in Spring Hill — the Advanced Purification Project. The planned reservoir connected to this project will reside on this newly acquired property.

“I am thankful that City Staff was able to pull off a major win for Spring Hill residents. We are taking more than 1,000 residential units off the table and replacing them with a solution to our water needs,” said Mayor Jim Hagaman. “This BOMA has been committed to the idea of smart growth, and we hear our residents’ concerns. This is a huge step in the right direction.”

The overall Advanced Purification Project plan outlines how the City of Spring Hill will maximize its fair share of water from the Duck River through extensive treatment processes at an expanded Wastewater Treatment Plant and accompanying reservoir. More information about the project can be found on the City website.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

