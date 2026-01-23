City of Spring Hill Public Works Readies for Winter Weather

As winter weather is expected to move in this weekend, the City of Spring Hill Public Works Department is preparing to treat local roads and keep streets safe for drivers.

Residents may spot the department’s newly named snowplows out around town as crews begin road treatment efforts. The winning names from last year’s “Name-a-Snowplow” contest include Fast & Flurrious, Ctrl Salt Delete, Dolly Plowton, and Snow BeGone Kenobi.

Public Works crews will work around the clock throughout the weekend to treat roads ahead of and during anticipated winter weather. Officials are thanking crews in advance for their efforts and are asking residents to do their part by avoiding travel this weekend if possible.

SNOW ROUTES: Here’s a look at the City of Spring Hill snow routes. The highlighted City roads will be the focus of Public Works crews as the winter storm moves into the area this weekend.

City snow plows will not be clearing subdivisions, just the highlighted roads.

Please note: Main Street, Beechcroft Road, and Duplex Road are all maintained by TDOT. The City does not handle clearing those roadways.

