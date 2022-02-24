City of Spring Hill Preps for Floods in Case Heavy Rains Continue

SPRING HILL, TN, February 24, 2022 – The City of Spring Hill is prepared, monitoring weather updates and ready to deploy additional personnel, as the region faces the potential of additional heavy rainfalls that could result in additional flooding.

On Tuesday evening, the Spring Hill Public Works, Police and Fire departments worked together to manage traffic and clear debris accumulating under the bridge on Port Royal Road at Tom Lunn Roads.

Other areas requiring attention Tuesday included the Derryberry Lane intersection at Rice Road, Old Kedron Road, and Clayborn Road near the Petty Lane intersection.

On Thursday morning, Public Works closed Old Kedron Road between Kedron and Duplex Roads after several inches of water accumulated. Crews are monitoring water levels in several locations across the city.

Public Works officials confirm that water levels in Rutherford Creek and other local streams have decreased since yesterday. However, ground saturation from continued rainfall in the region means less water can be absorbed, increasing runoffs and flooding.

“We are optimistic that the Harpeth and Duck rivers will allow local streams to recede” said Mayor Jim Hagaman. “But our staff and resources are prepared and ready.”

“We are working closely with our Williamson and Maury County emergency management leaders,” he said.

Spring Hill is located in both Williamson and Maury Counties.

The mayor urges residents to beware of city personnel on roadways and to resist the urge to drive through streams or accumulated water, if flooding occurs.

“Your car or your truck can be swept away by less water than you might think,” Hagaman said. “Please don’t risk your safety or that of emergency responders.”

Spring Hill Police Chief Don Bright and Fire Chief Terry Hood concur. They advise drivers to obey the Tennessee “move-over” law pertaining to emergency personnel and any vehicle, private or public, pulled over with its emergency flashers on.

Chief Hood was almost hit by a passing car while responding to the Port Royal bridge incident Tuesday night.