City of Spring Hill Launches Citizen Portal for Reporting Non-Emergencies

The City of Spring Hill is proud to offer a new Citizens Portal to our residents for reporting non-emergency concerns. The Citizen Portal is a convenient, cost-effective, and easy-to-use reporting platform that provides a quicker response time as well as tracking and follow-up.

Citizens can log in and report concerns such as:

potholes

vandalism

traffic signal malfunction

a damaged or missing street sign

…just to name a few.

It does NOT INCLUDE brush and limbs, or Bulky Waste pickup.

Registration is required the first time you log in, giving you the opportunity to create your own account for accountability and follow-up. You can access the Citizens Portal on the city website HERE.

To use your handheld device, visit the app store on your smartphone or tablet. Search for Asset Essentials and install the app on your device.

For Bulky Waste pickup, such as appliances, furniture, exercise equipment, etc., please go HERE.

24 hours a day 7 days a week. If you have an emergency call 911.