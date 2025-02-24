City of Spring Hill Hosts TDEC Commissioner Salyers for Tour

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, City of Spring Hill officials welcomed Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation Commissioner David Salyers to town for a meet-and-greet, along with a tour of the Spring Hill Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Commissioner Salyers’ visit comes as the City of Spring Hill pushes forward with plans for an Advanced Purification Pilot Project. TDEC gave clearance to the pilot in August of last year.

The overall Advanced Purification Project plan outlines how the City of Spring Hill will

maximize its fair share of water from the Duck River through extensive treatment processes at an expanded Wastewater Treatment Plant and accompanying reservoir. City officials gave Commissioner Salyers and his team a first-hand look at those proposed sites.

“Being able to have these one-on-one meetings with our State officials and show them the

specific challenges we face along with our proposed solutions is crucial to projects of this

magnitude,” said Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman. “We are grateful Commissioner Salyers and his team could make the trip to our community, and we look forward to continuing our

partnership in the future.”

“The City of Spring Hill has experienced rapid growth over the past several years. I appreciate that Mayor Hagaman and city leaders have developed a thoughtful plan to balance the growth of the community with protecting its natural resources,” said TDEC Commissioner Salyers.

“This is a great example of how Tennessee can continue to grow and prosper while conserving our state’s outdoor heritage. I thank the mayor for inviting us today and for his continued partnership on this project.”

Construction of the Advanced Purification Pilot Project is scheduled to begin later this year.

Further updates regarding construction timelines will be posted on the City of Spring Hill

website and social media channels.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email