City of Spring Hill Budget Approved by Comptroller’s Office

On Monday, June 16, the City of Spring Hill received official word from the State of Tennessee Comptroller’s Office that the City’s 2026 Fiscal Year budget has been approved, receiving recognition from the State Comptroller as being a “Distinguished Submission.”

The budget was submitted shortly after it was passed on second reading by the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen on June 2, via Ordinance 25-13.

“This recognition reflects the exceptional dedication of our finance and administrative teams and the collaborative effort of our entire Board of Mayor and Aldermen,” said Mayor Matt Fitterer. “Receiving this ‘Distinguished Submission’ commendation demonstrates Spring Hill’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparent governance for the residents of Spring Hill. This budget represents BOMA’s commitment to delivering essential services while maintaining the financial stability our community deserves.”

The City of Spring Hill has worked hand-in-hand with the State Comptroller’s Office throughout this budget submittal process.

Finance Director Rebecca Holden and Budget Manager Chelsea Perryman spearheaded the effort from the City side, even presenting a presubmission of the budget to the State in May, which received positive feedback and met all requirements and expectations of the State.

“We commend the governing body and local officials for submitting a well presented, timely, and organized budget. Complete and detailed submissions allow our office to efficiently review the budget and provide an accurate assessment within a timely manner which supports financial health in local governments in the State of Tennessee,” stated the letter from the Comptroller’s Office.

“We greatly appreciate the detail, time, and effort that you put into the budget submission and look forward to continuing our work with Spring Hill to make government work better.

You can read the full letter from the Comptroller’s Office here.

If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Communications Director Lucas Wright at [email protected].

