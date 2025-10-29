City of Franklin to Host Family Day This Saturday

Come to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm for the Annual Franklin Parks’ Family Day on November 1st. Family Day is a free festival open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road, across the street from The Factory in Historic Franklin.

For the second year in a row, Actor and Humanitarian Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band (LTDB) will perform. The band, a program of the Gary Sinise Foundation that uplifts veterans, first responders, and their families through morale-boosting events and entertainment throughout the United States and around the world, is named after Gary’s iconic portrayal of Lieutenant Dan Taylor in the Academy Award-winning film Forrest Gump. Gary is known for many roles including as an astronaut in the movie “Apollo 13,” and as a law enforcement official in “CSI:NY.”

The concert on November 1st will take place 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm after the family activities. New this year, Stolen Silver will open for Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band. Stolen Silver is a six piece folk rock band from Chicago and Traverse City, MI, fronted by Levi Britton and Dan Myers. First responders and veterans will be celebrated throughout the event.

“We are so excited to salute the service of our local veterans, first responders, their families and the cities they serve right here at home with a performance by our Founder and local resident Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band. We hope to see everyone there,” said Donna Mercier, Executive Director of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Gary, whose own family served in the armed forces including his grandfather, father, uncles, and brothers-in-law, has been a staunch supporter of veterans for more than 40 years. Gary established the Foundation in 2011 as an extension of his ongoing efforts to support our nation’s first responders, veterans, defenders, heroes, and their families. The Gary Sinise Foundation relocated its national headquarters to Franklin more than three years ago.

Franklin Parks’ Family Day offers many opportunities for families to have a great time on this historical farm. The festival features activities like miniature train rides, hay rides, pony rides, and a petting zoo. Festival attendees can also enjoy cane pole fishing in the pond. All rides and activities are free to attendees including the concert.

Many horse-related events will happen in the Tractor Supply Arena this year, sponsored by Friends of Franklin Parks. Food will be offered for purchase by local food vendors. Family Day activities will wind down once the concert starts.

The Annual Family Day Celebration is presented by the City of Franklin Parks Department. For more information on Family Day, visit https://www.franklintn.gov/ government/departments-k-z/ parks/city-parks-events/ family-day .

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email