City of Franklin to Host Drive Through Christmas Light Display

On December 4th and 5th, the City of Franklin Parks Department will host a drive through Christmas light display at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park. The hours for this free event will be 5 pm – 8 pm each night.

“This is the first time we’ve ever tried something like this,” stated Parks Director Lisa Clayton. “We just wanted to offer a fun, safe, festive activity for our residents. Families can hop in the car and drive through our light display. When they leave the park, we hope they’ll go into Downtown to enjoy the lights on Main Street and the beautiful Christmas Tree.”

The Drive Through Christmas Light Display is free thanks in part to our sponsors, Middle Tennessee Electric and Dreams Come True Princess Parties. The Display will include Christmas lights, characters, and more. The first 300 vehicles will also receive a goodie bag.

“2020 has been trying, to say the least,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Our City team has done a wonderful job of coming up with safer events for our community that we hope will put everyone in the holiday spirit.”

Other events include the virtual Christmas Tree Lighting, which premiered on Thanksgiving on the City’s social media channels, and Santa Claus visiting over 50 Franklin neighborhoods, escorted by Franklin Firefighters.

Eastern Flank Battlefield Park is located at 1368 Eastern Flank Circle. For more information on the City’s holiday events, visit www.FranklinTN.gov.