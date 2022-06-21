City of Franklin to Host All Day Fourth of July Activities Including Children’s Parade, Music & Fireworks

Thousands are expected to attend the popular Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. Pets are welcome.

The Park at Harlinsdale is the prime spot for viewing the fireworks show. The show is sponsored by WAKM, and the City of Franklin. Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community in the Tractor Supply Co. Arena featuring music by Mix Tape, an 80’s tribute band, starting at 6:00 p.m. There will also be family games provided by Games to Go and food trucks and concessions. Sponsors working with Friends of Franklin Parks to bring a free and fun family event include Jackson as the stage sponsor. Other sponsors include Wesley Mortgage, Berry Farms Animal Hospital, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Concord Road Animal Hospital and Pet Spa, Berry Farms, A Boyle Development, and 107.5 The River. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. The fireworks are expected to begin at approximately 9:00 p.m.

No alcohol is allowed to be brought into City Parks, as mentioned previously concessions will be available including alcohol. Fireworks and sparklers are illegal within Franklin City limits and are strictly prohibited in City Parks. The grass is dry in the park and sparks or flames could easily start a fire.

For more information about the Franklin Lions Club festival go to https://tn.events/franklin-on-the-fourth. For information about Friends of Franklin Parks go to www.friendsoffranklinparks.org.