City of Franklin Shares How Roads Are Cleared During a Snow Event

To prepare for winter weather, the City of Franklin Streets team will use four brine trucks to pretreat the roads today, Friday, January 23. They have more than 6,300 gallons of brine on hand. During the snowfall, 9 snowplows will operate, with 2,400 tons of salt available.

The City has a limited supply of salt to treat roads and they have to prioritize how they distribute the salt.

As explained in the City’s Winter Weather Guide, they salt the major arterial roads and some minor collector roads. They also salt hospital, fire hall, and police department accesses, as well as known hazardous areas such as steep hills and sharp curves. The City of Franklin will salt upon request in the event of a genuine emergency.

The city requests that citizens avoid on-street parking, especially during snow and ice events, to minimize the risk of road salt coming into contact with their vehicles.

Fortunately, the vast majority of winter storms in Franklin are manageable with these limited resources, thanks to our milder southern climate.

In accordance with Franklin Municipal Code Section 16-109, the occupants of property abutting on a sidewalk are required to remove all accumulated snow and ice from the abutting sidewalk. Read the code here.

See the snowplow route here.

