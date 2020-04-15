Mayor Dr. Ken Moore on Tuesday, April 14 renewed the City of Franklin’s “Stay at Home Order.” Mayor Moore anticipates that he will renew this order through the end of the month.

As of April 14, Williamson County has 322 cases of COVID-19 and five deaths within the county. The state of Tennessee has 5,823 cases of COVID-19.

Eric Stuckey, City of Franklin Administrator, says Williamson County is making progress thanks to social distancing and encourages residents to continue social distancing and to only go out when it is essential.

To further combat the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Moore issued the first Stay at Home Order effective beginning at 12:01 a.m. on March 25th. The Executive Order has to be renewed, or re-issued, every 7 days.

The Order directs all individuals currently living within the City are required to continue to stay at their place of residence unless engaged in Essential Activities or Essential Travel as outlined in this Order continuing until this Order expires. For purposes of this Order, residences include, but are not limited to, hotels, motels, shared rental units, and similar facilities.

To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably possible maintain physical distancing of at least six (6) feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.

All persons may leave their residences only for Essential Activities, Essential Governmental Functions, or to operate Essential Businesses as defined in this Order.

Individuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from this section but are strongly urged to seek safe shelter and are strongly urged to make such shelter available as soon as possible and to the maximum extent practicable (and to use COVID-19 risk mitigation practices in their operation).

Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are permitted and urged to leave their home and stay at a safe alternative location.

Persons and businesses should take particular care to protect the well-being of those populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19, including order adults and persons with compromised immune systems or serious chronic medical conditions, by, among other things, taking care to adhere to all precautions advised by the President, the CDC, and Governor Lee and refraining to the extent practicable from physical contact and association. Businesses should further consider implementing measures to protect our most vulnerable populations by, for example, delivering service or special opportunities for members of vulnerable populations to shop in retail establishments exclusive of the general population.

All public and private gatherings of more than ten (10) people occurring outside a single household or living unit are prohibited, except for the limited purposes as expressly permitted by this Order. Nothing in this Order prohibits the gathering of members of a household or living unit.

Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns, please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.