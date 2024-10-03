City of Franklin, OneGenAway Accepting Donations for East TN Residents

By
Source Staff
-

The City of Franklin has teamed up with OneGenAway to help East Tennessee residents affecting by Hurricane Helene. Non-perishable food donations are being accepted at all FFD fire stations and City Hall through October. Needed items include:

  • Canned corn and green beans
  • Canned tuna and chicken
  • Spaghetti sauce in cans or plastic containers
  • Mac and cheese
  • Peanut butter
  • Boxed/bagged cereal
  • Can openers

Donation locations:

Franklin City Hall, Fire Headquarters (2nd Ave. side at the flagpole entrance)

Any Franklin fire station: https://bit.ly/4eKXCH3

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here