City of Franklin Offices Open with Modified Services Tuesday, January 27

Due to the continued impact of the winter storm that hit Middle Tennessee this weekend, the City of Franklin offices opened today, Tuesday, January 27, with modified operations under Tier 2 status. Essential services, including public safety, water and wastewater, and winter street operations, will continue as usual. Key customer services will be available during regular business hours. The City Administrative offices will remain open, though some programs and services may be limited.

Residential sanitation collection is suspended today. Brush will be collected when regular trash service resumes. Please cut limbs to six feet or less and place them five feet from your rollout containers at the curb. We appreciate your patience and will provide updates on service later today. When service resumes, we will begin with Monday’s residents.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen Work Session and Meeting scheduled for this evening is canceled. All agenda items will be moved to the meetings on February 10, 2026.

For information about snow and ice removal routes, warming shelters, traffic cameras, important phone numbers, and additional resources, please visit our winter weather resource guide at franklintn.gov/winterweatherguide.

Source: City of Franklin

