City of Franklin Launches Multilingual Web Chat Assistant

The City has introduced a new, fully integrated web chat assistant, Frankie, developed in partnership with Citibot, a leader in AI-powered chat solutions for local government. This automated assistant, available 24/7 on the city’s website, enables residents to get fast answers, submit service requests, and connect directly with city staff.

Frankie, powered by the latest generative AI technology, is designed to handle routine inquiries and support residents with ease. With the ability to communicate in 75 languages, Frankie makes government resources more accessible and provides a seamless, inclusive experience for all users.

Residents can access Frankie by visiting the city’s website (www.franklintn.gov) and clicking the chat icon in the bottom right of the screen, available on both desktop and mobile. Frankie greets visitors and prompts them to type their questions. If a resident needs additional support, they can request staff assistance directly through the chat.

“Municipal websites contain a wealth of information, which can sometimes make it hard for residents to locate what they need quickly,” said Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot. “We’re thrilled to launch Frankie with the city of Franklin, providing an enhanced web experience and improving efficiency and customer service.”

Citibot, founded in Charleston, SC in 2016, aims to make government services accessible to all residents. This partnership underscores the city of Franklin’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its community with innovative, efficient solutions.

The city of Franklin is one of the first municipalities in Tennessee to implement Citibot’s AI-powered customer service platform.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email