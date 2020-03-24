Franklin— (Tuesday 3-24-2020) Mayor Dr. Ken Moore today announced a “Stay at Home Order,” following the Declaration of Emergency on Friday, March 20, 2020. This order closes non-essential businesses. Residents throughout the City of Franklin are required to stay home when possible and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people for non-essential purposes. Until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services have been ordered closed for 7 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, March 25. This executive order is in effect for 7 days and is subject to renewal and/or modification.

Citizens will be allowed to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members including pets, obtain supplies, engage in outdoor activity with physical distancing, work to provide essential products or at an essential business. All essential activities and businesses are listed at www.franklintn.gov/stayathome including the full Executive Order here.

People at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are urged to stay in their residence to the extent possible except as necessary to seek medical care.

To support small business the City will allow brick and mortar businesses to provide curbside services similar to restaurant establishments. By eliminating a gathering location inside their respective stores, these businesses are doing their part to stop the spread of the virus while still serving their customers which allows them to retain their employees.

“While this is a difficult and uncertain time, the only way to stop the spread and save lives is to take strong action now. Williamson County currently has the second highest number of cases in the State of Tennessee. The safety and health of our community are the City’s top priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” said Mayor Moore.

This new public health measure is an extension of actions the city has already taken based on the guidance of public health experts to reduce public gatherings and contact. The order will further protect Franklin residents, reduce the risk of community spread of COVID-19, and support “flattening the curve” of the coronavirus disease across Franklin and surrounding Williamson County.

Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.