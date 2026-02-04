City of Franklin Expands Cardboard and Glass Recycling Access with Five New Drop-Off Locations Across the City

The City of Franklin is making it easier than ever for residents to recycle glass and cardboard with the addition of five convenient drop-off locations throughout the community. Residents can now drop off recyclable materials at the following locations:

Glass and Cardboard:

Fieldstone Park (1377 Hillsboro Rd.)

Fire Station No. 6 (1061 Cool Springs Blvd.)

Fire Station No. 7 (1972 John Fitzgerald Dr.)

Cardboard Only:

Fire Station No. 8 (200 Front Street)

Glass Only:

Jim Warren Park (705 Boyd Mill Ave. – Near Skate Park)

In addition to these new locations, glass and cardboard recycling containers remain available at the City’s BOPAE facility (417 Century Ct.), which opened last summer. BOPAE is open for recycling drop-offs Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on the first Saturday of each month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“We appreciate our Sanitation and Environmental Services team for their efforts in making these new drop-off locations closer to home for our residents,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “This expansion demonstrates Franklin’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and providing convenient services to our community.”

For more information about recycling services in Franklin, please visit the City’s website https://www.franklintn.gov/ government/departments-k-z/ sanitation-and-environmental- services/our-services/ cardboard-and-glass-recycling

