Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a state of emergency March 20 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The number one priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community. With this declaration effective tonight, March 20, at midnight, the City is following in the footsteps of Governor Lee who declared a state of emergency for Tennessee.

This declaration does four things:

Indefinitely closes dining service inside restaurants and bars in Franklin. Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will be closed as well. Urges salons and spas to limit operations to comply with CDC guidelines. Advises church services to be held virtually if possible.

These actions are based on emergency authority granted to local officials under Tennessee state law.

Mayor Moore stated, “While this suspends dine-in service, there are a variety of ways the Franklin community can support our businesses and employees. Buy a gift card for dining or salon services later in the year, or order take out. Franklin is working to set up designated pick-up parking spots for restaurants in Downtown Franklin to make it convenient for citizens to stay in their cars.”

Mayor Moore also advises those returning from a vacation during Spring Break to self-isolate and use physical distancing for 7 days, especially those who were in large crowds or flying. All citizens are urged to help slow the spread of COVID-19. This measure is to protect our most vulnerable citizens of all ages and not overwhelm our hospitals.

“While this is a difficult and uncertain time, the only way to stop the spread and save lives is to take strong action now. Williamson County currently has the second-highest number of cases in the State of Tennessee. The safety and health of our community are the City’s top priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” said Mayor Moore.

Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information.