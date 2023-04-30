City of Franklin Declares April 30- May 6 “Franklin Water Week”

The City of Franklin has proclaimed the week of April 30- May 6, 2023 as Franklin Water Week. The City has partnered with the Cumberland River Compact, a local non-profit organization, to engage residents in opportunities for watershed stewardship and education throughout the week.

The Cumberland River Compact works to address root causes of water pollution in the Cumberland River watershed through education, restoration, and collaboration.

According to a proclamation issued by Mayor Ken Moore, Franklin Water Week aims to “provide the public with the tools to be smart, impactful stewards of their watershed, with an understanding that education, restoration, and public outreach all contribute to keeping our water resources healthy.”

“The City of Franklin has a vital resource in the Harpeth River and we continually strive to be good stewards of this resource. We value our partnership with the Cumberland River Compact and hope this 2023 Water Week will help those in our community learn the importance of clean, beautiful waterways for recreation and more,” said Water Management Director Michelle Hatcher.

“The Cumberland River Compact has organized a week of activities to celebrate the connection Franklin has to its waters,” says Mekayle Houghton, Executive Director of the Cumberland River Compact. “The Harpeth River, part of the Cumberland River Watershed, provides drinking water, aquatic habitat, and recreational opportunities to many residents throughout middle Tennessee. We are proud to work with the City of Franklin to promote stewardship activities that will continue to benefit the Harpeth River.”

Residents are encouraged to explore aspects of water health in Franklin’s waterways throughout the week by following a designated theme for each day. Themes encourage residents to explore the local water system, learn about the importance of River Friendly Farms in the Harpeth River watershed, clean up local waterways, and recreate Franklin’s rivers and streams. Local businesses across the city are invited to join in promoting the importance of clean water for the City of Franklin.

There will be two community events during the week:

May 6th: Rain Garden Planting and Maintenance at Harlinsdale Park (12pm-4pm)

Rain gardens help slow down and naturally infiltrate stormwater preventing pollution from entering nearby waterways. Volunteers with the Cumberland River Compact will help replant and replace plants to make the garden more beautiful and more functional. Volunteers can register here.

May 6th: Water Week Celebration at Paddle Dog in Westhaven (4pm-6pm)

Community members are invited to celebrate Franklin Water Week with a happy hour at Paddle Dog! Those interested in attending can RSVP here.