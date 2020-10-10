City of Franklin Curbside Leaf Collection to Begin Next Week

The City of Franklin Street Department has developed a new way to collect loose leaves in Franklin. The City will be divided into two zones with pick-up every other week. Residents to the north on Hwy 96/Murfreesboro Rd. will be in the green zone and residents to the south will be in the orange zone. Green or orange signs will be placed in neighborhoods. Residents can also see a zone map and pick up schedule located on the City website at www.franklintn.gov/leaf. Raked and un-bagged leaves left at the curb will be collected by the leaf vacuum trucks.

See the schedules below.

Green Zone:

October 19-23

November 02-06, 16-20, 30-12/4

December 14-18, 28-31

Orange Zone:

October 12-16, 26-30

November 09-13, 23-25

December 07-11, 21-23

January 2020 04-08

Holiday Schedule: The Street Department will be closed November 26-27 for Thanksgiving and December 24-25 for Christmas, and January 1 for New Years.

Leaf Collection Tips

On day of collection leaves should be raked curbside by 6:30 a.m.

Rake leaf piles as close to the streets edge as possible, but not in the street

Keep leaves away from storm water catch basins; it increases the risk of flooding

Leaf piles mixed with branches and grass trimmings will not be collected

Keep leaf piles 10 feet away from vehicles, motorcycles and mailboxes.

Leaf volume and weather uncertainties make it impossible to guarantee leaf collection on a specific day, but every effort to safely collect leaves will be made.

Yard waste that is bagged in biodegradable paper bags will be picked up by the City’s Sanitation Department once a week on your regularly scheduled garbage pick-up day. The following items are allowed in the brown bags; leaves, grass trimmings, small twigs and shrub trimmings. The bags should be placed at least five feet from your roll-out container. Please do not place stones, rocks, dirt or household waste inside the biodegradable paper bags.

For more information you may call the Street Department at 791-3254 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.