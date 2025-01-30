City of Franklin Celebrates Final Meetings in Old City Hall

The City of Franklin held the final Board of Mayor and Alderman Meeting and Work Session in the old City Hall location at 109 Third Avenue South. Employees have moved out of the building to the Interim City Hall locations on Columbia and 9th Avenues in Franklin. The City celebrated with a ceremonial signing of the board room wall, and signing a City seal has been put in place in the new City Hall.

City Hall has been located on the square since 1981-2025 holding thousands of meetings and housing hundreds of employees over the last 44 years. The building is scheduled to be torn down in the spring of 2025 with construction on the new City Hall to be complete in 2027. For more information about the project and to see a preview of the new design go to https://www.franklintn.gov/our-city/planning-for-the-new-city-hall.

City hall offices have moved to the following locations:

Billing and Licensing, IT and Communications Production

204 9th Ave. South, Franklin

204 9th Ave. South, Franklin Community Development-Engineering, Planning and

Sustainability and Building and Neighborhood Services

120 9th Ave. South, Franklin

Sustainability and Building and Neighborhood Services 120 9th Ave. South, Franklin Administration-Human Resources, Finance,

Budget and Performance, Purchasing, Communications and Law

740 Columbia Ave., Franklin

