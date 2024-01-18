City of Franklin Cancels Residential Trash Services for the Week

Due to continued snowy road conditions on neighborhood streets, the City of Franklin has decided to cancel residential trash and recycling collection services for the remainder of the week.

Services will resume next week on your regular scheduled collection day.

Extra trash will be picked up at no additional cost. Please place any extra trash bags five feet away from your containers.

“We recognize this is an inconvenience to Franklin residents, but believe this is the best decision to keep citizens and City workers safe,” the City said.