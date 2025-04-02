City of Franklin Approves Rezoning of 86 Acres for CoolSprings Galleria Project

During the March 25th City of Franklin Board of Mayor and Alderman meeting, local leaders unanimously approved the rezoning of over 86 acres from regional commerce to planned development for the CoolSprings Galleria redevelopment project.

With this approval, it makes way for the construction of 1,659,584 square feet of nonresidential space, 120 hotel rooms, and 600 multi-family units. In addition to the rezoning, the board also approved Resolution 2024-70, which revises the development plan for the Cool Springs Galleria PUD subdivision. This plan includes the addition of 84,555 square feet of new restaurant and retail space.

City of Franklin staff read the recommendation report during the meeting, sharing that Envision Franklin places this property in the Regional Commerce Design Concept, which states that, “The Regional Commerce design concept contains high-intensity activity centers that attract large numbers of people and employers from both within and outside the City. These areas include major employment and revenue generators that are valuable community resources, while also providing a mix of housing options that support a healthy, vibrant place to live, work, and play.”

It further states that, “Regional Commerce should transition in intensity and scale across this design concept. Higher- intensity uses should be located closer to the I-65 interchanges and major thoroughfares, with less-intensive uses transitioning to established residential areas. New development should have a pedestrian-friendly design and distinctive character.”

In regard to new development on established sites, Envision Franklin recommends that infill buildings and associated parking structures are expected and encouraged to replace large, surface-parking lots. The rezoning request with the proposed entitlements are in keeping with the recommendations of Envision Franklin for redevelopment within the Regional Commerce area.

The CoolSprings Galleria opened in Franklin in 1991. One of the next big changes came in 2015 when the Galleria redeveloped the closed Sears store into a new entrance and introduced new retail spaces. CoolSprings Galleria is owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga, Tennessee. The mall is more than one million square feet with over 150 stores, according to its website.

