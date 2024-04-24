City of Franklin Approves Pay Increases For Police Department

The City of Franklin’s Police Department is now among the highest paying agencies in Middle Tennessee.
During Tuesday evening’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen (BOMA) meeting, elected leaders unanimously approved adjusting the paygrades for new and existing officers.
The starting salary for a new officer without law enforcement experience is now $60,000. Those who are already certified will make at least $65,000 when they are hired by the police department. Additionally, all current sworn officers will see a 3% boost in their annual pay.
“The City of Franklin is a great place to work as a law enforcement professional,” stated Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “I encourage anyone who wants a rewarding career, in a city that values and supports its police officers, to apply.”
By adjusting the pay grades, the Franklin Police Department now ranks in the 90% percentile or better for pay in the region, according to Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey.
“The City of Franklin is one of the best places to work and live in the state and country,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “This pay adjustment shows our men and women in blue how much our leadership values their service and creates an advantage for our department to hire and retain the best and brightest.”
Benefits for Franklin officers remain first-rate. They include:
- Annual uniform allowance
- Take home vehicle
- Extensive training and development programs
- Balanced scheduled (4 on, 3 off)
- Expedited Training for P.O.S.T. Certified lateral candidates
- Flexible dress code with tattoos and beards permitted
Additionally, citywide benefits include:
- 15 vacation days
- 12 sick days
- 10 holidays
- Up to 4 personal days
- Paid parental leave
- Tuition reimbursement program
- Shift differentials
- Annual cost of living and merit increases
- Longevity bonuses
- Medical/Dental/Vision Coverage
- FSA and HAS options
- EAP
- On-site fitness facilities
- TCRS Enhanced Retirement
- Additional retirement options
To apply for a Franklin Police Department job, and to learn more details, visit: www.franklintn.gov/joinfpd