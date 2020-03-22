Following the emergency declaration and prohibiting of in-restaurant dining and closing of bars in Franklin, the City brought some assistance to restaurants today through a directive issued by City Administrator Eric Stuckey. This directive allows for any permit holder with an “on-sale” or “on/off sale” permit to fill growlers and/or sell beer to customers in commercially sealed containers.

City Administrator, Eric Stuckey said, “We know the declaration Mayor Dr. Ken Moore issued on Friday is difficult for restaurants and bars in our City. We are experiencing a time like no other in our community and across the nation and world. We hope this measure will provide an additional stream of revenue in these difficult times and enable employers in the food, beverage, and hospitality industries to keep staff employed and remain in business.”

To qualify, applicants must have a valid on-site beer permit and must also be providing food purchases curbside to the public. There will be no fee for the temporary permit.

Applicants can apply online at www.franklintn.gov/BeerPermit or at www.franklintn.gov/covid-19. Permits are temporary and will expire when the mayor’s executive order expires.