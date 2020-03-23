City of Fairview issues an emergency declaration due to coronavirus COVID-19:

The United States Government and the State of Tennessee have each declared a state of emergency. In order to marshal all personnel, assets, and resources to meet this challenge, effective March 23, 2020, the City of Fairview, Tennessee hereby issues a Declaration of Emergency. COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus) has created a pandemic that we must face as a community in order to protect ourselves, our families, and our world. It has been our goal in Fairview to remain ready and willing to assist Williamson County and Middle Tennessee. With this Declaration of Emergency, I am strongly urging all citizens and businesses to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in order to limit exposure and blunt the spread of this virus.

I also want the residents of the City of Fairview to specifically be aware of and adhere to Governor Lee’s Executive Order 17 which provides for the following:

-Persons in the State of Tennessee shall not participate in social gatherings of ten (10) or more people.

-Persons in the State of Tennessee shall not eat or drink onsite at restaurants, bars, or other similar food or drink establishments, and shall not visit gyms or fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities.

-Restaurants, bars, and similar food or drink establishments, including nightclubs, shall not be open to persons, except only to offer drive-through, pickup, carry-out, or delivery service for food or drink, and persons are highly encouraged to use such drive-through, pickup, carry-out, or delivery options to support such businesses during this emergency.

-Gyms or fitness/exercise centers or substantially similar facilities shall not be open to members or the public, although persons are highly encouraged to use any available electronic or virtual fitness options to support such businesses during this emergency.

-Persons in the State of Tennessee shall not visit nursing homes, retirement homes, or long-term care or assisted-living facilities, unless to provide essential assistance or to visit residents receiving imminent end-of-life care, provided such visits may be accomplished without unreasonable risk to other residents. Persons are highly encouraged to use available electronic or virtual communication to spend time with their family members, friends, loved ones, and other persons in those facilities.

-Persons and businesses should take particular care to protect the wellbeing of those populations especially vulnerable to COVID-19, including older adults and persons with compromised immune systems or serious chronic medical conditions, by, among other things, taking care to adhere to all precautions advised by the President and the CDC and refraining to the extent practicable from physical contact and association. Businesses should further consider implementing measures to protect our most vulnerable populations by, for example, offering delivery service or special opportunities for members of vulnerable populations to shop in retail establishments exclusive of the general population.

I encourage everyone to read the entire Executive Order. Our priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of our community.

The power granted to municipal mayors and their governing bodies by the state legislature is limited in circumstances of this nature, but we continue to communicate and work with Williamson County and various state agencies to control and treat the spread of the virus in our community. This declaration will be reviewed and evaluated for modification as necessary.

We will work together to get through this.

Fairview Mayor John Blade

For additional information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) residents are encouraged to visit the following websites:

http://www.williamsonready.org/

https://www.wcs.edu/

https://www.tn.gov/health.html