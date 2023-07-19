City of Columbia Mayor Responds to Jason Aldean’s Music Video

City of Columbia Mayor, Chaz Molder issued a statement after country artist Jason Aldean’s video for “Try That in a Small Town” was pulled from CMT. The video was filmed in downtown Columbia. Read more here.

The message continued, “Like many small towns across America, Columbia, Tennessee is focused on bringing people together. I hadn’t listened to the song prior to today, but I’ve now seen the video. I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message. Maybe Eric or Luke or Carrie or Dolly will be next to record a video in our small town; and they can highlight peace, love and all the things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee.”

Maury County Mayor,Shelia K. Butt also commented on the viral video stating, “One of the things I have learned over the years in public life is that ‘Anyone can say anything about you, that doesn’t make it true.’ It is ironic that the left is calling this song violent when rap songs over the years have glorified rape, murder, drug dealers, robbery and other violent crimes. The hypocrisy is astounding! I am going to let Jason Aldean speak for himself!”