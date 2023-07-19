City of Columbia Mayor Responds to Jason Aldean’s Music Video

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Theo Wargo

City of Columbia Mayor, Chaz Molder issued a statement after country artist Jason Aldean’s video for “Try That in a Small Town” was pulled from CMT. The video was filmed in downtown Columbia. Read more here.

Molder shared on Twitter, “I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message.”

The message continued, “Like many small towns across America, Columbia, Tennessee is focused on bringing people together. I hadn’t listened to the song prior to today, but I’ve now seen the video. I respect the artist’s freedom of his own lyrics and the fans who support him, but I’m hopeful that the next music video that uses our historic downtown as a backdrop will seek a more positive message. Maybe Eric or Luke or Carrie or Dolly will be next to record a video in our small town; and they can highlight peace, love and all the things that are great about Columbia, Tennessee.”

Maury County Mayor,Shelia K. Butt also commented on the viral video stating, “One of the things I have learned over the years in public life is that ‘Anyone can say anything about you, that doesn’t make it true.’ It is ironic that the left is calling this song violent when rap songs over the years have glorified rape, murder, drug dealers, robbery and other violent crimes. The hypocrisy is astounding! I am going to let Jason Aldean speak for himself!”

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

