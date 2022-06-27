City of Brentwood to Host Independence Day Celebration at Crockett Park

The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 34th Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Monday July 4, 2022.

The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” will feature The Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Food trucks will begin serving food at 5pm, with music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm. Admission is free thanks to 2022 sponsors which include platinum sponsors Brentwood Academy, First Bank, Franklin Financial Advisors, and Tractor Supply Company. Gold and silver supporting sponsorships include, Core Civic, TMPartners, State Farm Agent Marti Loftis, Orangetheory Fitness, the Middle Tennessee YMCA, Southern Oak Wealth Group, Gresham Smith, Trustcore, Zeitlin Sotheby’s, The Parent Company, Huntington Learning Center, TrustCore, Avenue Construction and media sponsor Mix 92.9.

Brentwood Mayor Rhea Little said, “we thank all our sponsors, the local business community, residents, musicians, and City staff who make the summer concerts a success year after year. We had a record-breaking attendance of more than twelve-thousand last year and hope to see as many residents as possible again this year.”

Last year’s July 4th event brought Tim Akers and the Smoking Section to the stage to rock the crowd. Unfortunately, Tim Akers passed away in 2021, due to a lengthy battle with leukemia. While he will be missed, the musicians of The Smoking Section will return to the amphitheater this Independence Day. Learn more about the uptown funk band online.

July 4th Lineup

5 pm Food Trucks

7 pm The Smoking Section Band

9 pm Fireworks

9:25pm Music resumes

Several food trucks will be lined up around the park to serve food beginning at 5pm. Savory trucks include Zanders Woodfired Pizza, Hoss Loaded Burgers, We Soul Roll (The Love Bus), Chick’n Cones, Nashville Chicken and Waffles, Smokin Butz, Roadhouse Grille, Nash Kebab, Grandmas Kitchen “La Patisia”, and The Rolling Recipe. Sweet trucks include Bradley’s Curbside Creamery, Rolled 4 Ever, Blue Monkey Shaved Ice, and the TN Cobbler Company. A 20-25 minute firework show will begin at 9pm. The band will resume playing afterwards to help allow some of the crowd to disperse. If there is lightning, strong wind or continuous rain between 7– 9pm, the fireworks, and possibly the entire event will be canceled or postponed. Anyone planning to attend the event can text “Fourth” to 888-777 to receive event specific alerts about traffic, weather, or other safety information.

The summer concert series doesn’t stop with July 4th. Continuing the summer jams, Rubik’s Groove will take the stage on July 23rd at BrentFest. You can learn more about this summer festival here: BrentFest

https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/summer-concert-series

Personal Fireworks Aren’t Allowed in Neighborhoods

A reminder to residents that personal firework displays are illegal inside the City of Brentwood without a permit – something that has been part of the municipal code for many years. The City asks that all residents be respectful of their neighbors and allow the only fireworks set off to be those in permitted displays. The Brentwood Municipal Code defines fireworks as any combustible or explosive device, or article prepared for the purpose of producing a visible or audible effect by combustion, explosion, deflagration or detonation. Examples include, but are not limited to, firecrackers, torpedoes, skyrockets, Roman candles, bottle rockets, sparklers, smoke bombs, and other fireworks of like construction and any fireworks containing any explosive or flammable compound. Flammable “sky lanterns” are also prohibited per state law enacted in 2011. Concerns about violations can be reported to the Brentwood Police at the non-emergency line only, at 615-371-0160.

Traffic Plan

Beginning around 8pm, all roads into Crockett Park will be closed and drop offs will not be allowed. The following roads will be open for one-way traffic, exiting the park only until the completion of the firework show:

Wilson Pike – northbound from Crockett Road to Concord Road

Wilson Pike – southbound from Crockett Road to Moores Lane

Crockett Road – eastbound from the rear park exit to Arrowhead Drive

Crockett Road – westbound from Volunteer Pkwy to Wilson Pike

Please visit www.brentwoodtn.gov to learn more about the City of Brentwood, its services, and how to be notified of future city sponsored events and news.