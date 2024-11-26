City of Brentwood Searches for Next City Manager

After interviewing three finalists last month, the City of Brentwood has decided to continue its search for the community’s next city manager. Applications are being accepted until Jan. 10, 2025, and a link to the recruitment brochure is available here.

“We were unable to come to terms with an acceptable candidate, so we are starting over,” Brentwood Mayor Mark Gorman said. “One of the things we talked about from the very beginning is we were not going to put someone in this role that was not the right fit.”

Earlier this year, City Manager Kirk Bednar announced he planned to retire in February 2025, ending his more than 24-year career in Brentwood. The City Commission hired Government Professional Services (GPS) in August to conduct a national search for Bednar’s replacement.

The firm received more than 40 applications from across the country, and GPS narrowed the candidate pool down to the three finalists. After an initial round of interviews with those candidates, the City Commission was unable to reach mutually acceptable employment terms with its preferred candidate and decided to continue the search.

“We were not able to come to terms with an acceptable candidate, and instead of going back through those candidates, we thought we’re going to start over and go through the process again,” Gorman said. “We need to get this right.”

GPS will expand its search to strategically target states in the southeast, and it is now advertising a salary range between $225,000-$275,000, with no residency requirement within the city limits.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email