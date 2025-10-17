City of Brentwood Partners with City eWaste for Annual Fall Cleanup

The City of Brentwood is once again teaming up with City eWaste for its annual Fall Cleanup Days, giving residents a chance to securely and responsibly recycle their electronics for free.

The Fall Cleanup Program allows Brentwood residents to drop off and dispose of oversize or hard-to-recycle items that regular trash service won’t collect. All electronic waste (eWaste) will be responsibly recycled by City eWaste.

This year’s Fall Cleanup Days will take place across three collection dates from 8am-4pm:

October 18: Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike

October 25: Tower Park, 940 Heritage Way

November 1: Granny White Park, 610 Granny White Pike

What’s accepted: Anything with a plug or battery, including laptops, computers, tablets, hard drives, phones, video game systems, audio equipment, flat-screen TVs, monitors, cameras, routers, cable boxes, wires/cables, and small household appliances.

Not Accepted: Lightbulbs, liquids or chemicals, tube TVs, and household batteries

Residents are encouraged to factory-reset devices, and remove any device locks (iCloud/Find My, Autopilot/MDM) beforehand. Locked devices can pose a security risk and prevent proper recycling.

“This is our second year supporting the City of Brentwood’s cleanup program, and it’s been rewarding to see more residents choosing to recycle their electronics responsibly,” said Matthew Rogers, Founder and CEO of City eWaste. “What we’re doing here is bigger than just recycling. We’re showing that eWaste can be handled locally, safely, and even turned into valuable resources. Every device collected is one less in our local landfills, and one step closer toward a cleaner, circular economy.”

