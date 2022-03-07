City of Brentwood Names New Police Chief

The Brentwood Police Department is now led by Richard Hickey as the new Chief of Police effective Monday, February 28, 2022. Hickey assumes command following the retirement of Chief Jeff Hughes who served with the city for 36 years. Hickey will be the city’s fourth police chief since the department was created in 1971. Other promotions include Jim Colvin, who will serve as the Assistant Police Chief, Nick Surre promoted to captain of the Patrol Division, and Zach Hartman promoted to lieutenant of the Patrol Division. Officers Seth Young and Anthony Weakley will each be promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Brentwood City Mayor Rhea Little said, “Chief Hickey is a servant leader. Over the years, I have watched him be humble, honest, and kind in difficult situations. He will lead this department well for Brentwood and for that we thank him.” Chief Hickey was hired in 1991 and celebrated 30 years with the City of Brentwood last year. He began his career in patrol and served as a field training officer, a crime scene technician, and an investigator for the District Attorney’s Office. He was promoted to detective, then lieutenant, has served as the captain overseeing all three police divisions, and most recently as the department’s assistant chief. Hickey received his bachelor’s degree in communications from Middle Tennessee State University and is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Chief Hickey and his wife, Melanie, reside in Bellevue.

Serving now as second in command is Jim Colvin, who assumes the role of Assistant Chief of Police beginning today. Hired by Brentwood in 2004, Colvin will celebrate17 years with the City of Brentwood in December. He began his career in patrol and has served as a patrol sergeant, a detective, a patrol lieutenant, and most recently as the captain over Brentwood’s Patrol Division. During his nearly two decades in Brentwood, Colvin has served in numerous specialized assignments and is a proud member of the department’s PoPolar Bear team for Special Olympics. Colvin graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. In 2014, he completed a master’s degree in emergency management from Jacksonville State University. Chief Colvin and his wife, Angie, live in Nolensville with their three children, Sarah (10), Finley (7), and Cooper (3). City Manager Kirk Bednar adds that Chief Colvin is the perfect choice to serve alongside Chief of Police Hickey. “When determining a leadership team, you always want someone to compliment the person in charge. Jim has the highest level of integrity and consistency in doing the right thing. The Hickey/Colvin team will take Brentwood far in the years to come.”

Nick Surre fills the role of captain over the patrol division. He completed the basic police academy in Michigan prior to being hired by Brentwood in 2007. A 14-year-veteran with the department, Surre began his career in patrol, was promoted to a patrol sergeant, a SWAT team member, and ultimately supervised the department’s Honor Guard. Surre has been instrumental in the creation of the department’s physical fitness program and physical fitness testing for police applicants. He is a certified fitness instructor through the Cooper Institute. Captain Surre has completed numerous advanced tactical operations and supervisory courses. He was also instrumental in the creation of the department’s first tactical team and has served as the team’s commander since its inception in 2019. He received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Saginaw Valley State University. Captain Surre and his wife, Danni, reside in Spring Hill with their three boys, Maddox (16) Gentry (9) and Everett (7).

Zach Hartman assumes the role of lieutenant in the patrol division today, which is one day after he was hired by Brentwood 10 years ago. Hartman has served as a patrol sergeant since 2017, where he has worked both midnight and day shifts. He previously served on the Williamson County SWAT Team but was instrumental in creating the Brentwood Police Department’s inaugural Tactical Response Team where he continues to serve as the team leader overseeing those in that assignment. Hartman was also instrumental in forming the department’s Physical Fitness Program and served as an original member on the department’s Fitness Committee. Outside of the department, he served for nine years with the Tennessee Army National Guard as an Armor Officer with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. Hartman received his bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He and his fiancé, Lindsay, live in Cool Springs.

Seth Young, promoted to the rank of sergeant, was hired by the Brentwood Police Department on June 12th, 2017. He graduated number one in his academy class at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy and received the Outstanding Officer Award. Seth currently serves as a field training officer and is assigned to midnight shift patrol. Additionally, he holds the responsibility of being a firearms and fitness instructor. In 2020, Young was selected and assigned to the Brentwood Police Department Tactical Response Team. During his tenure, he has completed a Basic Tactical Operator Course, Close Quarters Battle Instructor course and Firearms Instructor Course. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Shawnee State University. Young and his wife, Ashley, have two sons, Malachi and Ezekiel, and a third son due this spring.

Anthony Weakley, promoted to the rank of sergeant, was hired by the Brentwood Police Department in 2016. Since then, Weakley has worked primarily as a patrol officer on the evening shift. Additionally, he serves as a field training officer, crime scene technician, clandestine laboratory technician, fitness instructor for the department’s physical fitness program, lead less-lethal instructor for the department’s 40mm program, and is a member of the department’s tactical response team. Additional training includes a Basic SWAT Operator Course, Close Quarter Battle (CQB) Instructor Course, Less-Lethal Chemical, and Impact Munition Instructor Course. He received his associate degree in Criminal Justice from Illinois Central College. He and his fiancé, Mindy, live in Columbia.