The City of Brentwood received confirmation on Monday, March 30th that an employee in the Brentwood Planning and Codes Department tested positive for the novel Coronavirus also called COVID-19. The employee was last at work, in City Hall, on Tuesday, March 24.

City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “given the nature of our building layout and the shared use of equipment and facilities, all non-essential personnel in the Planning and Codes, Finance, Human Resources, Police Records and Administration Departments were sent home to self-quarantine through Tuesday, April 7, which would be the fourteenth day since the employee was last at work.” Essential personnel in Information Technology and Public Safety will remain at work. Bednar added “the employee is at home self-isolating under the care of a physician.” A professional cleaning team has conducted a thorough cleaning and deep sanitization of the offices, workstations and the building.

This will impact the Planning and Codes Department in terms of some operations. Several processes can be done online, such as submitting plans and permit applications. You can find a list of other services online. Planning and Codes Director Jeff Dobson said, “many of our employees have been set up to work remotely and as long as our Codes Inspectors are not symptomatic, they will continue to conduct field inspections by appointment only. Inspectors will ask residents to maintain a social distance of a minimum of six-feet during all inspections,” Dobson added. “We have already altered our onsite inspection protocols to eliminate personal interactions with contractors while on a job site,” said Dobson.

Also, following Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order 22, which suspends all non-essential activities, all playground structures in Brentwood City Parks will be closed today. The order states that “congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore not covered as an Essential Activity.” In addition, all volleyball nets have been removed due to large crowds previously congregating. All parks will now close at dusk, around 7pm each day.