City of Brentwood Donates to Area Schools

Once again, the City of Brentwood is giving back to local students. At its August 22 meeting, the Brentwood City Commission donated $238,785 to the Williamson County schools that serve Brentwood students.

The check was presented to representatives from the 12 Williamson County schools in the Brentwood area.

Brentwood and Ravenwood high schools each received $62,400, and Brentwood, Sunset and Woodland middle schools each received $15,600. Crockett, Edmondson, Jordan, Kenrose, Lipscomb, Scales and Sunset elementary schools were also awarded $10,400 each.

“We can’t thank the City of Brentwood enough for providing these funds to our Brentwood area schools,” said WCS Superintendent Jason Golden. “This money will be used to support both students and teachers as they embark on what we believe will be a banner year for the district.”

Over the past 36 years, the City of Brentwood has donated more than $6.28 million to the district. In previous years, the funds have been used to purchase music equipment, athletic equipment, classroom technology and more.

