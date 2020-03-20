The City of Brentwood has declared a state of emergency in response to COVID-19. The number one priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.

This executive order makes the difficult but necessary decision to:

Close dining service inside restaurants and bars across Brentwood effective at 6pm Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will also close.

Other businesses and individuals are urged to limit operations and daily activities in accordance with CDC guidelines regarding public gatherings and social distancing.

Mayor Rhea Little stated, “While this limits people from eating inside restaurants, there are a variety of ways residents can continue to support Brentwood restaurant businesses and employees. Please consider buying a gift card for dining later in the year, order take out, or even drop off a meal to a neighbor.”

The executive order which was finalized late this evening, references the Charter of the City of Brentwood, in Tenn. Code Ann. §6-19-101(22) which provides that the City has the power to define, prohibit, abate, suppress, prevent and regulate all acts, practices, conduct, business, occupations, callings, trades, uses of property and all other things whatsoever detrimental, or liable to be detrimental, to the health, morals, comfort, safety, convenience, or welfare of the inhabitants of the city, and to exercise general police powers; and Tenn. Code Ann. §38-9-101 (and the following sections), which authorizes the City Manager to proclaim a civil emergency when he deems one exists pursuant to such statute.

Simultaneously, Mayor Little also requests those returning from a vacation during Spring Break to self-isolate and use physical distancing for 14 days, especially those who were in large crowds or flying. All citizens are urged to help slow the spread of COVID-19 which will help protect citizens and not overwhelm hospitals.

“As we strive to protect the most vulnerable in this fight against COVID-19, I encourage everyone to love and respect their neighbor by doing what is asked of us by medical experts and those trying to protect us individually and as a society,” Mayor Little added.

Stay informed using reliable information, https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/residents/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org