City of Brentwood Commission Designates March 23 Arbor Day

During Monday’s Brentwood City Commission meeting, Mayor Mark Gorman issued a proclamation that officially designated March 23 as the City’s official Arbor Day. From 10 a.m.-1 p.m. that Saturday, the City’s Tree Board will host its annual Arbor Day celebration at the John P. Holt Library.

“It’s a fun day, and they have a huge, huge, huge attendance, and I’m looking forward to it,” Commissioner Anne Dunn said.

“They do a lot of work and hand out a lot of trees,” Gorman said. “It’s a lot of work that doesn’t happen on its own.”

In addition to giving away free seedlings, the Tree Board will recognize the winners of this year’s poster contest and writing contest. Attendees also will get to meet with tree-related vendors, talk to an arborist, participate in an acorn guessing contest, and enjoy free snacks and ice cream.

“We are now officially a Tree City USA again,” Tracy Stadnick, a Tree Board member, told the Commission on Monday.

Last month, Brentwood was named a Tree City USA for the 35th year in a row. The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

“Our canopy here in Brentwood is impressive,” Commissioner Nelson Andrews said. “If you look at the variety of trees, we’ve come a long way from the Bradford Pears lining the streets in 1983. It’s a tremendous canopy.”

For information on Brentwood’s Arbor Day celebration, visit https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/your-government/volunteer-boards-commissions/tree-board/arbor-day.

More information on the Tree City USA program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.