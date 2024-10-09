City Living with a Stunning View: Home for Sale in the Heart of Downtown Nashville!

Whether you’re relocating to Nashville or looking for your dream home in the city, Warren Bradley Partners has the perfect listing for you at 1002A Monroe Street.

Nestled in one of Nashville’s most coveted neighborhoods, 1002A Monroe Street offers a unique blend of luxury and convenience, just steps from the city’s iconic Broadway. This impressive brick residence boasts stunning skyline views, providing a picturesque backdrop to a home that balances modern sophistication with classic design. Take a peek inside the home!

Ideal Space for Comfortable Living and Entertaining

The expansive open great room and designer kitchen at 1002A Monroe Street are flooded with natural light, making them perfect for everyday living and entertaining. High-end finishes such as white oak cabinetry, intricate moldings, and wall trim details lend an elegant touch throughout the home. The kitchen, equipped with marble countertops and Emkek fixtures, exudes luxury, while the hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings add to the spacious and airy feel.

Serene Primary Suite

At 1002A Monroe Street, the private owner’s suite offers a serene retreat in the heart of the city. The bedroom has a stunning wooden wall feature, a walk-in closet, and a luxurious en suite bathroom with a marble shower and large soaking tub.

Rooftop Terrace for Unbelievable Nashville Views

For those who love to host, the 3rd-floor bonus room, with its wet bar, opens to a covered rooftop terrace—ideal for entertaining while enjoying breathtaking views of Nashville’s cityscape. This home includes three additional bedrooms, a laundry room, and a two-car garage, ensuring ample space for family and guests.

Exceptional Location

1002A Monroe Street is in a prime location in Nashville near First Horizon Ballpark, Bicentennial Park, and the Farmers Market. It also offers easy access to the vibrant Broadway scene, making this property an unparalleled offering in the heart of Nashville.

