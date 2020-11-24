City of Franklin to Host Virtual Tree Lighting on Thanksgiving

City of Franklin has canceled the traditional in-person Christmas tree lighting this year due to COVID.

Instead, they are hosting a virtual event which will be available on social media channels and on Franklin TV on Thursday, November 26 at 6 pm, Thanksgiving Night.

“First and foremost, we want our citizens to be safe, but still enjoy the sites and sounds of Christmas,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “Our Communications Division with the support of annual sponsors Middle Tennessee Electric and Williamson Medical Center have created a wonderful virtual program featuring Franklin’s own Shindellas, a modern vocal girl group, and the Freedom Intermediate School Choir. The program will air on the City’s social channels and Franklin TV on Thanksgiving night. People can come down to the square and drive by the beautiful tree after the program and throughout the holiday season.”

The virtual tree lighting program is written like a movie and music video featuring the powerhouse girl group The Shindellas, featuring Kasi Jones, Stacy Johnson, and Tamara Chauniece, as they look for the Christmas spirit and Santa Claus in iconic Franklin locations. They also make a stop at Franklin Intermediate School to hear the young voices of the school choir. The program was videotaped last week in downtown Franklin. The program will premiere on the following social channels

City’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/cityoffranklin

City Instagram www.instagram.com/cityoffranklintn

City YouTube www.youtube.com/cityoffanklin and will air on

Franklin TV www.franklintn.gov/franklintv .

The program will also be simulcast on WAKM

The City is asking followers to share the video and create watch parties so all of Franklin and others from around the world can experience this special event.

Other holiday events in Franklin include a festive holiday drive-through light display on December 4-5 at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park from 5-8 pm and the Franklin Fire Department’s Santa visits through neighborhoods every weekend in December through Christmas.