City of Franklin TN Declares State of Emergency After Flooding

Tuesday, March 30, Franklin Mayor Dr. Ken Moore declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin. The flooding impacted dozens of properties across the community including City streets, homes, parks and buildings.

Mayor Moore stated, “While we are confident that our community will come through this flooding event in good shape, there are private property owners and City facilities that have been impacted. This declaration will allow us to get resources to those impacted as quickly as possible. This executive order also allows the City Administrator and our staff team to waive permit fees for those impacted by the flooding.”

If you experienced damage to your home, please contact the Building and Neighborhood Services Department at 615.794.7012 select option 6. You can also report online. Select Building and Neighborhood Services, then select BNS Dept – Storm Damage Assessment/Inspection.

It is important that homeowners do not start repairs until city staff has been able to assess the damage. Clean up work is fine, but not repairs. Even work that would not typically require a permit, like replacing kitchen cabinets or flooring, will require a floodplain development permit so that the city can track the value of repair costs. After contacting the city, staff will assess the damage, and help you get the necessary floodplain and building permits as required.

Residents cleaning flood debris should separate different categories for pickup on your regular trash day. Please place items in the following categories: appliances, household furniture, and vegetative debris. Electronics can be taken to our Sanitation Department at 417 Century Court at the BOPAE entrance. Regular trash will be collected as usual, if you have more due to flooding the City will waive the buck-a-bag fee. If you cannot get the items out by trash day, please call 615.794.1516 for a flood debris special pick up. Hazardous waste cannot be collected curbside. The City does not collect hazardous waste. The next Williamson County collection is in the Fall. https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/158/Household-Hazardous-Waste

For more information on flooding in Franklin go to www.franklintn.gov/floodinginfo.