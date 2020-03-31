Mayor Dr. Ken Moore today (Tuesday, March 31) renewed its “Stay at Home Order.” This order continues to close non-essential businesses. Residents throughout the City of Franklin are required to stay home when possible and avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people for non-essential purposes. Until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services have been ordered closed for 7 days beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday April 1. Per State law, this executive order is in effect for up to 7 days and is subject to renewal and/or modification. While Governor Lee issued a similar state-wide order on March 30, 2020, the City’s local executive order is more readily enforceable by local authorities and is consistent with the State’s directives.

Citizens will be allowed to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members including pets, obtain supplies, engage in outdoor activity with physical distancing, work to provide essential products or at an essential business. See an updated detailed list of essential businesses and activities at www.franklintn.gov/stayathome including the full renewal of the Mayor’s Executive Order. This order is enforceable by City police, building officials and the Franklin Fire Marshall.

“We want people to think of the health of others at this time and maintain physical distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and possibly save lives. The City is appreciative of Governor Lee’s Safer at Home Order issued March 30 and the City of Franklin’s order is consistent with the State’s directives. We continue to urge our citizens to follow the CDC guidelines and abide by the City of Franklin’s Stay at Home Order. We appreciate your patience as our community works through these unprecedented times together. We are focused on keeping the citizens of Franklin healthy and protected to the best of our ability,” said Mayor Moore.

Stay informed using reliable information, www.franklintn.gov/covid-19, www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns, please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.