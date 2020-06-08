



On Wednesday, June 10th, playgrounds in all City of Franklin Parks will re-open to the public.

“After receiving additional guidance from Commissioner Mark Ezell of the Governor’s Economic Recovery Group, we’ve decided to move to the next phase of re-opening our Parks,” stated City Administrator Eric Stuckey.

Although all City parks have remained open to the public, some amenities were closed at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. As more guidelines for re-opening have been released, more park amenities have re-opened. Other amenities that have re-opened include tennis courts, dog parks, equestrian trails, batting cages, athletic fields, and the Skate Park.

“We’re excited to begin this next phase of re-opening for our Parks,” says Lisa Clayton, City of Franklin Parks Director. She continued, “Hand sanitizing stations will be placed at every playground as a reminder for our patrons to wash their hands frequently.” Public restrooms at all parks are also available.

In the City’s Park system, playgrounds are located at Aspen Grove Park, Del Rio Park, Fieldstone Park, Jim Warren Park, Liberty Park, and Pinkerton Park.



