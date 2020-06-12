



On Monday, June 15th, the City will re-open its BOPAE operations. Batteries, Oil, Paint, Anti-Freeze, and Electronics will be collected at the Sanitation and Environmental Services facility Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. The facility is located at 417 Century Court.

“We’re excited to be able to safely start our BOPAE operations up again,” said City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “It’s yet another step towards returning to full operations.” To limit contact with the public, customers will be asked to unload their BOPAE materials in a designated area. The BOPAE attendant will then place the materials in their appropriate spot.

BOPAE is a free service provided by the City of Franklin and is available to all residents of Williamson County. For more information on the program, go to www.FranklinTN.gov/BOPAE.



