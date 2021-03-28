City of Franklin Provides Flooding Update

After continued rain on March 26-27 2021 in Franklin, flooding is expected. Below is a running list of information you may need regarding flooding in your area. Please use caution and do not enter high waters and stay away from the Harpeth River.
Important Contact Information
Emergency-911
Police non-emergency number-615.794.2513
Franklin Streets Department until 4pm Sunday-615.791.3254
Franklin Water Department-615.791.3260
Franklin Sanitation Department (if you need help with debris)-615.794.1516 (M-F 8a-5p)
If you need shelter:
American Red Cross
City Street Closures
4th and Margin
Bridge Street and Hillsboro Road
Del Rio at Hillsboro
Mt. Hope and 9th
2nd at Bridge
3rd at Bridge
Lancaster at 150
Ewingville at 115
Cotton Lane at Fieldstone
Carriage Park at Lewisburg
Park Closures
Pinkerton Park
Aspen Grove Park & Trail System
Bicentennial Park
Chestnut Bend Trail System
Fieldstone Park
Fort Granger, do not access Pinkerton Park through Trail System
Harlinsdale Park Canoe Launch
Important Links to monitor the Harpeth River
USGS: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=03432350
NOAA: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=frat1&wfo=ohx
More Road Closures Throughout Williamson County Here
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here