City of Franklin Provides Flooding Update

After continued rain on March 26-27 2021 in Franklin, flooding is expected. Below is a running list of information you may need regarding flooding in your area. Please use caution and do not enter high waters and stay away from the Harpeth River.

Important Contact Information

Emergency-911

Police non-emergency number-615.794.2513

Franklin Streets Department until 4pm Sunday-615.791.3254

Franklin Water Department-615.791.3260

Franklin Sanitation Department (if you need help with debris)-615.794.1516 (M-F 8a-5p)

If you need shelter:

American Red Cross

City Street Closures

4th and Margin

Bridge Street and Hillsboro Road

Del Rio at Hillsboro

Mt. Hope and 9th

2nd at Bridge

3rd at Bridge

Lancaster at 150

Ewingville at 115

Cotton Lane at Fieldstone

Carriage Park at Lewisburg

Park Closures

Pinkerton Park

Aspen Grove Park & Trail System

Bicentennial Park

Chestnut Bend Trail System

Fieldstone Park

Fort Granger, do not access Pinkerton Park through Trail System

Harlinsdale Park Canoe Launch

Important Links to monitor the Harpeth River

USGS: https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=03432350

NOAA: https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=frat1&wfo=ohx

More Road Closures Throughout Williamson County Here