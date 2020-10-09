City of Franklin Plans “Reverse” Veterans Day Parade

This year the City of Franklin is planning a “reverse” parade to celebrate and honor veterans. The parade, scheduled for Veterans Day (November 11th) at 11 a.m., will take place at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Veterans will line the road inside the park while the community drives by and shows their appreciation.

“We wanted to find a way to honor our veterans but still be safe during a global pandemic,” stated City Administrator Eric Stuckey. “We feel this reverse parade will be a great way for our community to give their thanks and gratitude.”

Veterans, bands, and other participants will be stationed along the road throughout Harlinsdale. This will give them ample room to social distance. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and be open for one hour. During this time, the public will drive through giving honor to the veterans.

The City is working with the local school systems to make sure they are still involved with this new format, including bands, JROTC units, and the Franklin Special School District’s fourth graders who typically march in the parade.

The parade is a joint effort of the City and local radio station WAKM AM-950. Veteran groups wishing to participate, should e-mail [email protected] or go to www.FranklinTN.gov/VeteransDay2020 to sign up prior to November 1st.