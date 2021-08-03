City of Franklin Hosts Water Day at Pinkerton Park

Spend one of the last days of summer break at Pinkerton Park in Franklin.

City of Franklin is hosting a free Pop-Up Water Party on Tuesday, August 3, and Wednesday, August 4th at Pinkerton Park, 405 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.

The event will take place each day from 11 am – 2 pm.

The city shared in a social media post about the event saying, “You’re invited to an end of summer water bash at Pinkerton Park. TWO days of fun! Popsicles, prizes and more.Expect to get wet!”