City Farmhouse to Open New Shop in Downtown Franklin

Antique and vintage shop City Farmhouse will open a new location in downtown Franklin.

Owners Kim and David Leggett announced City Farmhouse will open in the historic home on Third Avenue that was previously The Shop Around the Corner. Open date is slated for Oct 1.

City Farmhouse is no stranger to downtown Franklin as many years ago the shop was located on Bridge Street for six years before moving to The Factory. City Farmhouse is currently located inside The Barn Door, at 109 S Margin Street in Franklin.

Teresa Power, owner of The Shop Around the Corner stated via Facebook, “I want to let you all know that after 10 1/2 years as owner of The Shop Around The Corner, I have made the difficult decision to close the doors at the end of September. I have loved getting to know each and every one of you, sharing your joys, your sorrows and even praying for you. These precious friendships and memories I will cherish.”

Via Facebook, City Farmhouse announced the opening stating, “On October 1, City Farmhouse is opening its doors in a gorgeous historic house in downtown Franklin just steps off Main St. at 117 Third Ave. N. (it’s been the Shop Around the Corner for the past 10 years). I can’t wait to take you on a tour of the Knight-Mosley House, named for the first owner Josiah Knight back in 1812 & the last resident Nelle Mosley. The home served as a hospital during the Civil War, and is rumored to still have an occasional visit from Nelle herself. She’s been known to smoke a cigar while guests shop. You may get a whiff of the aroma, but you won’t be bothered by the smoke … she’s a considerate smoker.”

They continued, “…While City Farmhouse will always stay true to its brand of offering the most unique authentic antiques and vintage to tell your story, we’ve come to know that today shopping is centered around our lifestyles. How lucky for us that 3 amazing SATC Sellers want to stay on with us. Who says a centerpiece for a 19th century farmtable can’t be a gorgeous contemporary bowl? Thank you, @vintagejolie for offering exceptional home decor & more. And, a beautiful work of art just may have been painted moments ago by our resident artist @sarahmenkelart working on site while you watch your masterpiece come to life. Who has time to run all over town for a nice outfit? And, why would you, when the cutest little clothing boutique can be found right here at City Farmhouse, thanks to @aubreepboutique”

In addition to the vendors staying with City Farmhouse, they add in their message Camp David Interiors, a favorite vendor at City Farmhouse Popups will also become a vendor at the downtown Franklin store.

Until October 1, you can still shop City Farmhouse items at The Barn Door at 109 S Margin Street, Franklin.

For the latest news, visit City Farmhouse on Facebook.