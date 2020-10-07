City Farmhouse to Host Pop-up Shop With Sheryl Crow

City Farmhouse reopened in downtown Franklin on October 5 in the former Shoppes Around the Corner, located at 117 3rd Avenue North.

City Farmhouse will host a pop-up shop event October 15 – 17 at The Factory at Franklin.

Via Facebook, City Farmhouse shared, “And, in just 10 DAYS the City Farmhouse Popup Fair will open it’s doors in Liberty Hall @thefactoryatfranklin with 25 of the best curated antiques & vintage vendors from across the U.S. Do you know Sheryl Crow is a vendor? You’ll get to take home a piece from Sheryl’s very own personal collection! PLUS, we’re celebrating the release of my new book Home Stories, where you can grab your very own autographed and numbered copy.”

Hours of the event are:

Thursday, October 15, 5pm – 8pm

Friday, Oct 16, 10am – 7pm

Saturday, Oct 17, 8am – 4pm

Masks will be required to attend the event.

Purchase your tickets to the Pop-up Shop event here.