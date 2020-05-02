Urban Thrifter, a curated thrift store created by Kim and David Leggett, founders of the popular antique/vintage shop City Farmhouse, will soon open in Spring Hill.

Currently, Urban Thrifter is located inside The Factory at Franklin. The Leggetts are closing The Factory location and reopening the store in the Spring Hill Antique Mall.

Via Facebook, they shared Urban Thrifter will have a new home, “But, Urban Thrifter isn’t going away. We’re just changing our format and moving Urban Thrifter to a booth inside the old school gymnasium at the Spring Hill Antique Mall in Spring Hill, TN. Stay tuned for opening date in Spring Hill.”

The expected open date for Urban Thrifter to open in Spring Hill is later this month.

Urban Thrifter is holding a liquidation sale at The Factory in Franklin on Saturday from 10 a – 4 p.

As for City Farmhouse, it will reopen on May 5 at The Barn Door Co.

“City Farmhouse is re-opening inside The Barn Door, located at 109 S. Margin in a beautiful new space. You’ll find us right when you step through the door! David is hard at work, painting and stringing lights + we’re unloading a fantastic load of curated antiques and vintage – one of our best loads, EVER! We hope to be ready by Saturday, May 2, but no later than Tuesday, May 5 for sure,” stated Leggett on Facebook.

For the latest news, visit their Facebook page.

City Farmhouse is a lifestyle brand created by Kim and David Leggett. Kim is the author of the best-selling book City Farmhouse Style. Kim has styled the homes of Sheryl Crow, and others. City Farmhouse host the City Farmhouse Pop up Fairs throughout the year.