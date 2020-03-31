The City of Fairview issued an updated public notice on March 30 regarding coronavirus:

At the City of Fairview the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. In consideration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) we are taking steps to ensure that essential services remain uninterrupted while also enacting reasonable precautions regarding non-essential services. As a result, the following information should serve as a guide to city services until further notice:

All city departments remain open. However, due to the growing concern over community spread of COVID-19 and the state restrictions/guidelines regarding “essential services” the following hours of operation will be effective Tuesday, March 31, 2020 and will be in effect until further notice:

Fairview City Hall business hours will be 9am until 1:00pm Monday through Friday. Any business that must be conducted at city hall must be done during these hours. Additionally, due to our reduced and alternating staffing schedule, those who must conduct business at city hall should seek to make an appointment to do so. Contact information, including email addresses, for all city staff can be found on the city’s website.

The City of Fairview planning and public works office, located at 7111 Bowie Lake Road, will remain closed until further notice. Any business that must be conducted in person at the planning and/or public works office should be scheduled in advance by appointment. All communications regarding appointment request for the planning/public works department should be directed to Micah Sullivan. Mr. Sullivan’s contact information can be found on the city’s website.

Bowie Nature Park remains open. The Nature Center at the park, the restrooms in the park and all pavilions in the park are closed and will remain closed until Monday, May 4, 2020.

Additionally, all trails at Bowie Nature Park remain open to pedestrian walkers and runners only. No horses or bicycles are permitted on trails until Monday, May 4, 2020. Veteran’s Lake Park on Highway 96 remains open. We encourage visitors to the parks be mindful and courteous to all guests by engaging in current social distancing guidelines and by refraining from visiting the parks if they are experiencing any illness or symptoms of any illness.

All City of Fairview committee meetings through Friday, May 1, 2020, have been cancelled. The regularly scheduled April 14, 2020, City of Fairview Planning Commission meeting has been canceled.

The regularly scheduled April 2, 2020 6:00 p.m. Board of Commissioners work session and the 7:00 p.m. Board of Commissioners meeting are currently unchanged. Any changes to this schedule will be posted on the city’s website.

Police and fire services are functioning normally. We encourage all non-emergency police and fire matters that can be handled over the phone if at all possible. Both departments continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and will continue to make necessary adjustments to prevent service disruptions. However, both departments have the discretion to make adjustments to service protocols so their services are provided in a manner that reasonably promotes the health and safety of our community as well as the health and safety of our police officers and fire personal.

All Fairview Municipal Court dates for the month of April, 2020, have been canceled. Frequent updates regarding city court operations will be posted on the city’s website.

Everyone at the City of Fairview understands the challenging times we are facing locally, in our neighboring communities, within our state and across our country. Our goal is to maintain the level of city services we are accustomed to providing while also considering the potential impact of the service decisions we make.

We look forward to partnering with our community as we work to provide city services in a safe and prudent manner, and restricting services when the lack services becomes overall more beneficial than the service provided.

For general questions regarding city services, residents are encouraged to call 615-799-2484 or to email scollins@fairview-tn.org. Residents are also encouraged to visit the city’s website for updates and additional information regarding city services.