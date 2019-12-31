If you’re craving Southern comfort food, look no further than City Cafe in Brentwood.
Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250, City Cafe is Brentwood’s oldest independent restaurant. A meat-and-three serving Southern favorites and made from scratch desserts cafeteria-style, City Cafe is a great place to enjoy a meal with family and friends or pick up dinner on the way home.
You can order a meat and up to 4 sides, with or without bread, your choice of sweet or unsweet tea or a Coco-Cola product and, of course, dessert!
Here’s a sampling of the kinds of things you will find on the City Cafe menu.
Daily Desserts
Pie choices: pecan, cheese, fudge, oreo and peanut butter
Cupcakes
Dessert Specials
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Berry Pie
Chocolate Fudge Pie
Meats
Country Friend Beef Steak
Grilled Chicken Over Rice
Fried Chicken Tenders
Beef Roast
Fried Pork Chop
Candied Meatloaf
Fried Catfish
Chicken and Dumplings
Pot Roast
Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
White Beans
Southern Greens
Baked Apples
Fried Okra
Honey Glazed Carrots
Broccoli Casserole
View the complete menu here.
With such a diverse array of food choices, its a great place to take the whole family.
Hours: Monday – Thursday 10:30a – 7:30p, Friday 10:30a – 8p, closed Saturday and Sunday 10:30a – 2p
Follow City Cafe on Facebook for the latest.