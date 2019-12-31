city cafe, brentwood tn

If you’re craving Southern comfort food, look no further than City Cafe in Brentwood.

Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250, City Cafe is Brentwood’s oldest independent restaurant. A meat-and-three serving Southern favorites and made from scratch desserts cafeteria-style, City Cafe is a great place to enjoy a meal with family and friends or pick up dinner on the way home.

You can order a meat and up to 4 sides, with or without bread, your choice of sweet or unsweet tea or a Coco-Cola product and, of course, dessert!

Here’s a sampling of the kinds of things you will find on the City Cafe menu.

Daily Desserts
Pie choices: pecan, cheese, fudge, oreo and peanut butter
Cupcakes

Dessert Specials
Carrot Cake
Chocolate Meringue Pie
Berry Pie
Chocolate Fudge Pie

Meats
Country Friend Beef Steak
Grilled Chicken Over Rice
Fried Chicken Tenders
Beef Roast
Fried Pork Chop
Candied Meatloaf
Fried Catfish
Chicken and Dumplings
Pot Roast

Sides
Mashed Potatoes
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
White Beans
Southern Greens
Baked Apples
Fried Okra
Honey Glazed Carrots
Broccoli Casserole

View the complete menu here.

With such a diverse array of food choices, its a great place to take the whole family.

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10:30a – 7:30p, Friday 10:30a – 8p, closed Saturday and Sunday 10:30a – 2p

Follow City Cafe on Facebook for the latest.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

