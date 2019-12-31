If you’re craving Southern comfort food, look no further than City Cafe in Brentwood.

Located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 250, City Cafe is Brentwood’s oldest independent restaurant. A meat-and-three serving Southern favorites and made from scratch desserts cafeteria-style, City Cafe is a great place to enjoy a meal with family and friends or pick up dinner on the way home.

You can order a meat and up to 4 sides, with or without bread, your choice of sweet or unsweet tea or a Coco-Cola product and, of course, dessert!

Here’s a sampling of the kinds of things you will find on the City Cafe menu.

Daily Desserts

Pie choices: pecan, cheese, fudge, oreo and peanut butter

Cupcakes

Dessert Specials

Carrot Cake

Chocolate Meringue Pie

Berry Pie

Chocolate Fudge Pie

Meats

Country Friend Beef Steak

Grilled Chicken Over Rice

Fried Chicken Tenders

Beef Roast

Fried Pork Chop

Candied Meatloaf

Fried Catfish

Chicken and Dumplings

Pot Roast

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

Green Beans

Mac & Cheese

White Beans

Southern Greens

Baked Apples

Fried Okra

Honey Glazed Carrots

Broccoli Casserole

View the complete menu here.

With such a diverse array of food choices, its a great place to take the whole family.

Hours: Monday – Thursday 10:30a – 7:30p, Friday 10:30a – 8p, closed Saturday and Sunday 10:30a – 2p

Follow City Cafe on Facebook for the latest.