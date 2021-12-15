City of Brentwood Commission Reviews Final Design for Inclusive Playground

At its regular Brentwood City Commission Informational briefing held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, City leaders discussed and reviewed the final design plans for the new Miles Together Playground, to be in Granny White Park. The inclusive playground will cater to children of all physical and intellectual disabilities and allow all children to play together. City Manager Kirk Bednar spoke about the design and said, “It’s a combination of accessible and standard equipment. That was the goal – so everyone could play together, at one playground.”

Brentwood Parks and Recreation staff solicited proposals for the installation of the playground equipment and Custom Recreation was selected as the contractor. The company has previously worked on projects at River Park, Granny White Park, and Owl Creek Park. The total estimated cost to install the playground equipment and surface is $730,000. The total project cost is estimated at $1.675 million. Bednar said, “while this amount is higher than the original budget target of $1 million, the scope of work was expanded to include significant additional parking, an additional bathroom building to accommodate an adult changing station, fencing of the playground, and a slightly larger playground footprint. Since this project began, we have heard from the community that this playground is in high demand.”

The 22,000 square foot playground will include 18,5000 square feet of 3.5” thick Vitriturf surface for safety and approximately 3,550 square feet of synthetic grass. Playground equipment included in the final design includes the following:

Inclusive Rail Rider (Zipline)

Team Swing

Kid Builder Arch Swing with various belt, inclusive, tot and generation seats

Kid Builder ramp to Together Glider

Freestanding 96” tall Double Wide Slide

Hammock

Harry the Hippo

Calvin the Caterpillar

Frog Sculpture

Dragon Head Sculpture

Team Totter

Unlimited Play Turnabout Spinner

Jackhammers

Quiet Grove Structure

NuEdge Crawl Log

Tire Climb

Concerto Vibes to include Small, medium, and large cabasas, chimes and conga drums

Funding for this project is a community effort thanks to donations from the Brentwood Rotary Clubs, the Miles for Miles Foundation, the City of Brentwood 50thAnniversary Committee and the many generous business and community donors. Staff have been working in coordination with an ad hoc committee to develop the playground. Brentwood Noon Rotary President, Betsy Crossley said, “while Brentwood Rotarians tried to imagine all of the equipment necessary for this playground, we are now thrilled with the final choices made by the City in concert with citizens! The reality that this playground is about to be started makes us extremely happy to have had a part in fundraising for this inclusive playground and for all the children who will be using it soon.”

The Brentwood City Commission also discussed the potential agreement with The Parent Company for the site work needed for the playground. They were the low bidder of $669,000 for this phase of work. If approved, the old playground equipment will be removed later this month to Crockett Park. Grading and site work will begin early in 2022. It is estimated that the new playground could open in the summer of 2022. The City Commission will vote on these items at its regular City Commission meeting held Monday, December 13 at 7pm at Brentwood City Hall.

The Miles Together Playground is named in honor of Miles Peck, who was born with Down syndrome. The Peck family lives in Brentwood and founded the Miles for Miles Foundation, a nonprofit that works to enhance the lives of those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. To learn more about the playground, see additional photos or make a contribution, please visit our website here: https://www.brentwoodtn.gov/departments/parks-recreation/parks-trails-greenways/granny-white-park/inclusive-playground