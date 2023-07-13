Citizens Government Academy Accepting Applications For Fall 2023 Session

The City of Franklin is accepting applications for the Fall 2023 Citizens Government Academy. Attendees will learn more about City of Franklin government procedures and decisions that directly affect them.CGA 2022

The next Academy will begin on August 24th and run for eight (8) consecutive Thursdays. Sessions are scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Each night will include speakers from one or two of the City’s 14 Departments. A Saturday tour of City facilities is also planned.

Participants will learn about the wide variety of services provided by the City and about key areas such as planning, finance, public works, and public safety. Participants will also have the opportunity to talk with City officials and gain a new perspective on the inner workings of their local government.

Applications are available on the City’s web site: www.FranklinTN.gov/CGA.

The Citizens Government Academy is free and available to all residents of the City of Franklin over 18 years of age. Class size is limited. Deadline to apply is August 4th. Questions? Please e-mail specialevents@franklintn.gov.